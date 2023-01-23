Market cap of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] reaches 6.28M – now what?

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: NVOS] jumped around 0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.12 at the close of the session, up 11.14%. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Novo Integrated Sciences Provides Update on Certain Current Actions and Events.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) (the “Company” or “Novo”), today provides an update with respect to certain actions and events, as follows:.

As previously reported, on December 23, 2022, Novo entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (the “SWAG Agreement”) with SwagCheck Inc. (“SWAG”) and the shareholders of SWAG, pursuant to which Novo agreed to purchase 100% of SWAG’s outstanding shares. SWAG holds a specific right of purchase of a precious gem collection as provided for in an agreement between SWAG and a Court-appointed Successor Receiver for the United States District Court for the Central District of California (the “Receiver”). Pursuant to the terms of the SWAG Agreement, as amended, the SWAG Agreement was to close no later than January 10, 2023. Although the SWAG Agreement has not yet closed, the parties continue to work together with the intention of closing the transaction.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. stock is now -41.97% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NVOS Stock saw the intraday high of $0.1215 and lowest of $0.105 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.32, which means current price is +15.89% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, NVOS reached a trading volume of 21104249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

How has NVOS stock performed recently?

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.04. With this latest performance, NVOS shares dropped by -47.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.92 for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2071, while it was recorded at 0.1170 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2502 for the last 200 days.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.93 and a Gross Margin at +23.88. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.17.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.40% of NVOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 255,940, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 31.25% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 78,296 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9000.0 in NVOS stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $3000.0 in NVOS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:NVOS] by around 29,445 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 9,516 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 405,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 444,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVOS stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,381 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.