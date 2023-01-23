Market cap of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. [LYT] reaches 48.85M – now what?

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. [NASDAQ: LYT] closed the trading session at $1.30 on 01/20/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.9155, while the highest price level was $2.27. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Lytus Technologies Holding PTV. Ltd. Announces Successful Closing of $3.3 Million Funding Round.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. provides content streaming/telecasting services to users in India. The company operates through two segments, cable business and telemedicine services. The company offers subscription-based video services and internet services to customers throughout India comprising 450 linear channels, as well as educational channels customized for local educational boards for schools.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 128.03 percent and weekly performance of 71.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -63.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 91.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 66.44K shares, LYT reached to a volume of 94882996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 964.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.64.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. [LYT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 71.05. With this latest performance, LYT shares gained by 91.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.17% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.36 for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. [LYT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8052, while it was recorded at 0.8808 for the last single week of trading.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. [LYT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. [LYT] shares currently have an operating margin of -29041.58 and a Gross Margin at -24042.08. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -770.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.45.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. [LYT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.49% of LYT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYT stocks are: UBS GROUP AG with ownership of 60,906, which is approximately 131.802% of the company’s market cap and around 85.86% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 40,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53000.0 in LYT stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $45000.0 in LYT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. [NASDAQ:LYT] by around 139,514 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 117,635 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 72,301 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,848 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 104,883 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 117,479 shares during the same period.