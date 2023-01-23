Market cap of Genius Group Limited [GNS] reaches 44.91M – now what?

Genius Group Limited [AMEX: GNS] gained 55.02% on the last trading session, reaching $3.24 price per share at the time. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Genius Group Appoints Timothy Murphy To Lead Illegal Trading Task Force.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a leading entrepreneur edtech and education group, approved at a meeting of the Board held on Wednesday 18th January 2023, an action plan to address alleged illegal short selling of its stock.

This action plan includes creating a Board-led ‘Illegal Trading Task Force’ to actively pursue all possible actions together with the regulators in their discovery and prosecution of persons engaging in market manipulation involving the ordinary shares of Genius Group. This Task Force will be led by Timothy Murphy, a Genius Group Director and former Deputy Director of the F.B.I., Richard Berman, also a Genius Group Director and chair of the Company’s Audit Committee, and Roger Hamilton, the CEO of Genius Group. The Company has been in communication with government regulatory authorities and is sharing information with these authorities to assist them.

Genius Group Limited represents 24.31 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $44.91 million with the latest information. GNS stock price has been found in the range of $2.77 to $5.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.01M shares, GNS reached a trading volume of 228098126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Genius Group Limited [GNS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Group Limited is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

Trading performance analysis for GNS stock

Genius Group Limited [GNS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 680.53. With this latest performance, GNS shares gained by 913.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.75% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 95.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 97.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 90.13 for Genius Group Limited [GNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.51, while it was recorded at 1.38 for the last single week of trading.

Genius Group Limited [GNS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Group Limited [GNS] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.16 and a Gross Margin at +21.28. Genius Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.40.

Genius Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Genius Group Limited [GNS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of GNS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNS stocks are: JANE STREET GROUP, LLC with ownership of 52,503, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 51.19% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,727 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in GNS stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $23000.0 in GNS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Group Limited [AMEX:GNS] by around 100,712 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 17,993 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 13,902 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,803 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 92,209 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 17,993 shares during the same period.