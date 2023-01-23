Market Analysts see Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] falling to $13. Time to buy?

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.11% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.29%. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Nordstrom Reports Holiday Sales, Updates Outlook.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) today announced a net sales decrease of 3.5 percent for the nine-week holiday period ended December 31, 2022, compared with the nine weeks ended January 1, 2022. For the Nordstrom banner, net sales decreased 1.7 percent, while net sales at the Nordstrom Rack banner decreased 7.6 percent.

“The holiday season was highly promotional, and sales were softer than pre-pandemic levels. While we continue to see greater resilience in our higher income cohorts, it is clear that consumers are being more selective with their spending given the broader macro environment,” said Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer of Nordstrom, Inc. “Still, our team executed well, and we enter 2023 in a stronger position as we prioritized starting the new fiscal year with clean inventory levels, even if this required more markdowns than planned.”.

Over the last 12 months, JWN stock dropped by -19.94%. The one-year Nordstrom Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.24. The average equity rating for JWN stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.79 billion, with 159.50 million shares outstanding and 97.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.04M shares, JWN stock reached a trading volume of 13909710 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $17.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $26 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Nordstrom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $24, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on JWN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for JWN in the course of the last twelve months was 25.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

JWN Stock Performance Analysis:

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.29. With this latest performance, JWN shares gained by 6.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.36 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.47, while it was recorded at 17.60 for the last single week of trading, and 21.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nordstrom Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.33 and a Gross Margin at +36.82. Nordstrom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.93.

Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

JWN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to 16.53%.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,587 million, or 58.90% of JWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,459,699, which is approximately 1.269% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,498,982 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $165.95 million in JWN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $97.46 million in JWN stock with ownership of nearly -18.798% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordstrom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN] by around 16,907,399 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 21,410,075 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 52,533,573 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,851,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWN stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,290,482 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 2,944,495 shares during the same period.