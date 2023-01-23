Market Analysts see AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] falling to $4.50. Time to buy?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $5.805 during the day while it closed the day at $5.52. The company report on January 12, 2023 that AMC Theatres® Celebrates National Popcorn Day by Slashing Popcorn Prices in Half on Thursday, January 19.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

All AMC guests can enjoy 50% off in-theatre traditional AMC popcorn on National Popcorn Day, January 19, 2023.

As always, AMC Stubs members can enjoy a free refill on a purchase of a large popcorn.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 9.96% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMC stock has declined by -9.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -47.14% and gained 35.63% year-on date.

The market cap for AMC stock reached $2.85 billion, with 516.82 million shares outstanding and 515.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 28.18M shares, AMC reached a trading volume of 30963592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $2.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $11 to $7.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while Wedbush analysts kept a Underperform rating on AMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70.

AMC stock trade performance evaluation

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.96. With this latest performance, AMC shares gained by 12.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.89 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.86, while it was recorded at 5.56 for the last single week of trading, and 10.94 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $748 million, or 26.80% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,270,302, which is approximately 3.535% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,010,956 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $138.06 million in AMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $56.88 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly 0.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 10,615,691 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 21,284,272 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 103,670,020 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,569,983 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,031,280 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 6,692,872 shares during the same period.