Lyft Inc. [LYFT] Revenue clocked in at $3.89 billion, up 39.75% YTD: What’s Next?

Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ: LYFT] price surged by 8.37 percent to reach at $1.19. The company report on January 20, 2023 that Lyft To Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYFT) (the “Company” or “Lyft”) will release financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022 after the close of the market on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

On the same day, Lyft will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss these financial results and business highlights. To listen to a live audio webcast, please visit the Company’s Investor Relations page at https://investor.lyft.com/.

A sum of 16863631 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.18M shares. Lyft Inc. shares reached a high of $15.46 and dropped to a low of $14.40 until finishing in the latest session at $15.40.

The one-year LYFT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.89. The average equity rating for LYFT stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lyft Inc. [LYFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYFT shares is $22.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Lyft Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $36 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Lyft Inc. stock. On November 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LYFT shares from 41 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lyft Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.35.

LYFT Stock Performance Analysis:

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.84. With this latest performance, LYFT shares gained by 49.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.94 for Lyft Inc. [LYFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.65, while it was recorded at 14.56 for the last single week of trading, and 16.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lyft Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lyft Inc. [LYFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.38 and a Gross Margin at +34.40. Lyft Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.47.

Lyft Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,437 million, or 83.90% of LYFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYFT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 51,607,927, which is approximately 26.963% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,299,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $405.01 million in LYFT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $275.59 million in LYFT stock with ownership of nearly 2.63% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lyft Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 220 institutional holders increased their position in Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ:LYFT] by around 60,344,454 shares. Additionally, 210 investors decreased positions by around 42,975,023 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 184,799,639 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 288,119,116 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYFT stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,608,073 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 10,982,074 shares during the same period.