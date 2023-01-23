Lucira Health Inc. [LHDX] Is Currently 25.38 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Lucira Health Inc. [NASDAQ: LHDX] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.4496 during the day while it closed the day at $0.33. The company report on January 5, 2023 that SESAME PARTNERS WITH LUCIRA HEALTH AS OFFICIAL TELEHEALTH PROVIDER OF LAB-QUALITY TEST-TO-TREAT PROGRAM.

New partnership enables a free Sesame telehealth consultation with purchase of a Lucira at-home COVID-19 test, providing a full test-to-treat experience from the comfort of home, within two hours.

Sesame, the company building a radically new healthcare system for uninsured Americans and those with high-deductible plans, and Lucira Health, Inc. (“Lucira Health” or “Lucira”) today announced their national partnership to increase access to high-quality, convenient and affordable COVID-19 testing and treatment. Via Lucira Connect, a recently-launched virtual care platform, patients who purchase Lucira’s COVID-19 Test can now easily learn about treatment options, access a free telehealth consultation powered by Sesame, and if appropriate, receive a prescription from the Sesame telehealth visit, all from home for only $29 (the price of the test)*.

Lucira Health Inc. stock has also loss -3.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LHDX stock has declined by -70.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -89.12% and gained 196.13% year-on date.

The market cap for LHDX stock reached $10.70 million, with 40.22 million shares outstanding and 36.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.67M shares, LHDX reached a trading volume of 19842606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lucira Health Inc. [LHDX]:

William Blair have made an estimate for Lucira Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Lucira Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lucira Health Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for LHDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22.

LHDX stock trade performance evaluation

Lucira Health Inc. [LHDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.24. With this latest performance, LHDX shares gained by 78.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LHDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.35 for Lucira Health Inc. [LHDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3537, while it was recorded at 0.2971 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6700 for the last 200 days.

Lucira Health Inc. [LHDX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lucira Health Inc. [LHDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -68.45 and a Gross Margin at +11.46. Lucira Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -69.67.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.46.

Lucira Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lucira Health Inc. [LHDX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LHDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lucira Health Inc. go to 9.80%.

Lucira Health Inc. [LHDX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8 million, or 57.10% of LHDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LHDX stocks are: EPIQ CAPITAL GROUP, LLC with ownership of 13,737,370, which is approximately 0.715% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; ECLIPSE VENTURES, LLC, holding 6,223,795 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.05 million in LHDX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.21 million in LHDX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lucira Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Lucira Health Inc. [NASDAQ:LHDX] by around 1,310,474 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 1,083,030 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 20,506,938 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,900,442 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LHDX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 942,601 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,056,326 shares during the same period.