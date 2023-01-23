KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] moved down -0.10: Why It’s Important

KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BEKE] loss -0.10% on the last trading session, reaching $19.13 price per share at the time. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Beike Reports Sequential Increase in Quarterly Revenue Despite Industry Headwinds.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE and HKEX: 2423), a leading integrated online and offline housing platform for housing transactions and services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

In the third quarter of 2022, policymakers maintained relatively easy credit conditions, and local governments continued to introduce city-specific measures to better satisfy demand for housing and home upgrades. However, recovery efforts in China’s housing market was affected due to a number of reasons, such as heatwaves, a slowdown in sales promotion efforts by developers and a lack of progress in unfinished home projects.

KE Holdings Inc. represents 1.19 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.81 billion with the latest information. BEKE stock price has been found in the range of $18.97 to $19.53.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.10M shares, BEKE reached a trading volume of 14243381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEKE shares is $21.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEKE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price from $13.70 to $20.80. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for KE Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22.50, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on BEKE stock. On May 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BEKE shares from 7.50 to 13.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEKE in the course of the last twelve months was 21.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for BEKE stock

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.59. With this latest performance, BEKE shares gained by 30.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.38 for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.58, while it was recorded at 19.25 for the last single week of trading, and 14.95 for the last 200 days.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.75 and a Gross Margin at +19.59. KE Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.65.

Return on Total Capital for BEKE is now -0.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.21. Additionally, BEKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] managed to generate an average of -$5,738 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.KE Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]

There are presently around $9,176 million, or 42.10% of BEKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEKE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 38,275,824, which is approximately 61.021% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 30,939,452 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $591.87 million in BEKE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $475.54 million in BEKE stock with ownership of nearly 10.344% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KE Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BEKE] by around 91,154,419 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 53,871,419 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 334,629,775 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 479,655,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEKE stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,864,342 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 7,004,892 shares during the same period.