JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Is Currently 0.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.24% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.16%. The company report on January 20, 2023 that J.P. Morgan Asset Management Receives Regulatory Approval for 100% Ownership of China Joint Venture.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) announced significant steps in advancing its long-standing commitment to expanding in China.

JPMAM has received regulatory approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) to complete its acquisition of China International Fund Management Co., Ltd. (CIFM). CIFM will be operating under the JPMAM brand in China (JPMAM China), reflecting its integration into the firm’s global operating model.

Over the last 12 months, JPM stock dropped by -9.30%. The one-year JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.92. The average equity rating for JPM stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $395.25 billion, with 2.96 billion shares outstanding and 2.91 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.85M shares, JPM stock reached a trading volume of 13032627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $156.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2022, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $126 to $153, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on JPM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 2.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 521.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 3.27.

JPM Stock Performance Analysis:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.16. With this latest performance, JPM shares gained by 3.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.77 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.34, while it was recorded at 138.04 for the last single week of trading, and 122.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JPMorgan Chase & Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01.

JPM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to -0.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $272,008 million, or 70.80% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 272,539,783, which is approximately 1.082% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 197,863,082 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.73 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $17.41 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly -0.933% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,811 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 84,246,899 shares. Additionally, 1,392 investors decreased positions by around 79,594,842 shares, while 334 investors held positions by with 1,849,839,956 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,013,681,697 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,917,577 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 3,303,071 shares during the same period.