Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] is 56.09% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Helbiz Inc. [NASDAQ: HLBZ] closed the trading session at $0.20 on 01/20/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.1853, while the highest price level was $0.369. The company report on January 20, 2023 that Helbiz Evaluates Investigation into Illegal Trading of Stock.

Helbiz Evaluating Strong Measures to Combat Illegal Naked Short Selling with Legal Action.

Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a leading global provider of electric shared micro-mobility solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors has begun examining measures to address the alleged illegal short selling of its stock (HLBZ). The Company believes that certain individuals and/or companies may have engaged in illegal short selling practices that have artificially depressed the stock price. As a result, Helbiz is evaluating its options and following the example of companies like the Genius Group (NYSE American: GNS) in creating a comprehensive action plan to address this issue. Salvatore Palella, CEO of Helbiz, has disclosed that he will meet with third parties that have indicated interest in working with Helbiz to resolve the potential short selling issue.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 56.09 percent and weekly performance of 19.82 percent. The stock has been moved at -68.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 39.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -40.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.68M shares, HLBZ reached to a volume of 621791004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helbiz Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLBZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03.

HLBZ stock trade performance evaluation

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.82. With this latest performance, HLBZ shares gained by 39.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLBZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.63 for Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1749, while it was recorded at 0.1470 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7208 for the last 200 days.

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -457.74 and a Gross Margin at -164.77. Helbiz Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -560.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -305.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -128.48.

Helbiz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.40% of HLBZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLBZ stocks are: CREDIT SUISSE AG/ with ownership of 1,918,282, which is approximately 104.073% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 492,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100000.0 in HLBZ stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $46000.0 in HLBZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helbiz Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Helbiz Inc. [NASDAQ:HLBZ] by around 2,029,883 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 281,915 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 946,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,258,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLBZ stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 541,387 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 276,805 shares during the same period.