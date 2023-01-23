H.C. Wainwright lifts WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

WiSA Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: WISA] price surged by 14.11 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on January 5, 2023 that WiSA to Demonstrate a Wireless 5.1.4 Dolby Atmos Soundbar System Platform Powered by WiSA DS Technology at CES 2023.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading provider of immersive wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, will demonstrate a new Dolby Atmos soundbar system platform for the first time at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 5-7. The platform, powered by WiSA DS technology, is designed to allow WiSA member brands to create soundbar systems with four channels of true up-firing Dolby Atmos sound at velocity retail price points as low as $499 and be in market as early as Q3 2023.

The platform has integrated WiSA’s DS technology into a 5.1.4 Dolby Atmos wireless soundbar system featuring a total of ten audio channels, five of which are wireless. The five wireless audio channels include two rear channels and two rear up-firing front Dolby Atmos channels as well as a wireless subwoofer. The embedded WiSA DS technology requires only a single transmitter in the soundbar component, and single transmitters in the subwoofer and rear channel speakers, to send and receive all audio channels. The system components connect wirelessly with ease to deliver immersive sound at an affordable price point for consumers.

A sum of 307106197 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.73M shares. WiSA Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $0.1905 and dropped to a low of $0.125 until finishing in the latest session at $0.14.

The one-year WISA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 94.91. The average equity rating for WISA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WISA shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WISA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for WiSA Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WiSA Technologies Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

WISA Stock Performance Analysis:

WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.44. With this latest performance, WISA shares gained by 51.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.30 for WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1532, while it was recorded at 0.1088 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5744 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WiSA Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA] shares currently have an operating margin of -175.98 and a Gross Margin at +28.50. WiSA Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -180.71.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.03.

WiSA Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 14.00% of WISA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WISA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 355,785, which is approximately -7.797% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 147,049 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21000.0 in WISA stocks shares; and INGALLS & SNYDER LLC, currently with $10000.0 in WISA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WiSA Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in WiSA Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:WISA] by around 52,482 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 93,717 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 621,226 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 767,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WISA stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,652 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 62,997 shares during the same period.