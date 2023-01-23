Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $4.20

Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GRAB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.51% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.94%. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Grab Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Q3 record Revenue of $382 million, up 143% year-over-year.

Over the last 12 months, GRAB stock dropped by -34.87%. The one-year Grab Holdings Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.02. The average equity rating for GRAB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.83 billion, with 4.09 billion shares outstanding and 2.79 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.18M shares, GRAB stock reached a trading volume of 22281671 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRAB shares is $4.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Grab Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Grab Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3 to $3.80, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on GRAB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grab Holdings Limited is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75.

GRAB Stock Performance Analysis:

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.94. With this latest performance, GRAB shares gained by 22.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.61 for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.20, while it was recorded at 3.71 for the last single week of trading, and 2.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Grab Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] shares currently have an operating margin of -229.33 and a Gross Margin at -58.52. Grab Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -510.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.06.

Grab Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,460 million, or 48.00% of GRAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRAB stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 709,265,250, which is approximately 1.443% of the company’s market cap and around 27.92% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 313,609,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 billion in GRAB stocks shares; and MUFG BANK, LTD., currently with $525.92 million in GRAB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grab Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:GRAB] by around 165,718,241 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 132,931,458 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 1,456,784,195 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,755,433,894 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRAB stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 69,144,943 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 7,805,957 shares during the same period.