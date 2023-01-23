Farfetch Limited [FTCH] stock Initiated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $6

Farfetch Limited [NYSE: FTCH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.25% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.70%. The company report on January 18, 2023 that FARFETCH Announces Changes to Leadership Team.

FARFETCH, the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry, today announces changes to its leadership team.

Elizabeth von der Goltz has joined the FARFETCH Executive team, taking on the roles of Chief Fashion and Merchandising Officer and CEO of Browns. Sindhura Sarikonda will also join the company this month as President, Americas. Stephanie Simon is also joining the business to head up Community and Web3 efforts for the FARFETCH Group as Vice President Community and Web3.

Over the last 12 months, FTCH stock dropped by -73.90%. The one-year Farfetch Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.32. The average equity rating for FTCH stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.25 billion, with 384.96 million shares outstanding and 327.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.14M shares, FTCH stock reached a trading volume of 14133914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Farfetch Limited [FTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTCH shares is $10.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Farfetch Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $11 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Farfetch Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on FTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farfetch Limited is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36.

FTCH Stock Performance Analysis:

Farfetch Limited [FTCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.70. With this latest performance, FTCH shares gained by 61.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.86 for Farfetch Limited [FTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.01, while it was recorded at 6.05 for the last single week of trading, and 8.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Farfetch Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Farfetch Limited [FTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.23 and a Gross Margin at +33.91. Farfetch Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +64.99.

Farfetch Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Farfetch Limited [FTCH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,873 million, or 92.80% of FTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTCH stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 46,398,121, which is approximately 33.22% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 33,862,857 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $213.0 million in FTCH stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $159.4 million in FTCH stock with ownership of nearly 23.906% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Farfetch Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Farfetch Limited [NYSE:FTCH] by around 59,904,623 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 52,565,708 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 185,337,522 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 297,807,853 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTCH stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,194,661 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 8,975,608 shares during the same period.