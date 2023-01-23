Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] is 2.77% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE: XOM] gained 1.82% on the last trading session, reaching $113.35 price per share at the time. The company report on December 14, 2022 that ExxonMobil Starts Operations at Large-Scale Advanced Recycling Facility.

Baytown facility can process more than 80 million pounds per year of plastic waste.

Certified circular products meet demand for more sustainable materials, diverting plastic waste from landfills.

Exxon Mobil Corporation represents 4.18 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $458.42 billion with the latest information. XOM stock price has been found in the range of $110.61 to $113.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.68M shares, XOM reached a trading volume of 16402661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XOM shares is $124.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Exxon Mobil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price from $120 to $135. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Exxon Mobil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $140, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on XOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exxon Mobil Corporation is set at 2.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for XOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for XOM in the course of the last twelve months was 10.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for XOM stock

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.11. With this latest performance, XOM shares gained by 7.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.59 for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.59, while it was recorded at 112.27 for the last single week of trading, and 97.28 for the last 200 days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.91 and a Gross Margin at +24.10. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.21.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.86.

Exxon Mobil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exxon Mobil Corporation go to 26.96%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]

There are presently around $270,951 million, or 59.80% of XOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 368,741,727, which is approximately 0.112% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 280,826,737 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.83 billion in XOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $26.09 billion in XOM stock with ownership of nearly -1.871% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exxon Mobil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,520 institutional holders increased their position in Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE:XOM] by around 101,276,073 shares. Additionally, 1,452 investors decreased positions by around 77,215,712 shares, while 385 investors held positions by with 2,211,899,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,390,390,916 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XOM stock had 175 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,532,002 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 3,877,509 shares during the same period.