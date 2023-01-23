Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM] is 16.89% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cosmos Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: COSM] price surged by 72.49 percent to reach at $2.24. The company report on January 20, 2023 that Cosmos Health Extends and Updates its Agreement to Acquire ZipDoctor, Inc., a Telehealth Company, from American International Holdings Corp.

Cosmos Health, Inc. (“the Company”) (Nasdaq:COSM), a global healthcare group with proprietary lines of nutraceuticals and distributor of pharmaceuticals, branded generics, OTC medications and medical devices, announced today that it has extended and updated its previously issued non-binding letter of intent to acquire ZipDoctor Inc. from American International Holdings Corp (AMIH). Cosmos Health has successfully renegotiated the acquisition price of ZipDoctor to achieve much improved payment terms. The updated letter of intent will remain effective until February 15, 2023.

A sum of 71586126 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.20M shares. Cosmos Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $6.42 and dropped to a low of $3.27 until finishing in the latest session at $5.33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cosmos Holdings Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for COSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.28. With this latest performance, COSM shares dropped by -29.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.67 for Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.04, while it was recorded at 3.86 for the last single week of trading, and 12.29 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.06 and a Gross Margin at +14.01. Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7,289.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.54.

Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of COSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COSM stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 2,247, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 26.00% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 1,846 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10000.0 in COSM stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $7000.0 in COSM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Cosmos Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:COSM] by around 2,828 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 59,775 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 54,756 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COSM stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,826 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 58,099 shares during the same period.