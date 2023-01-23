Citigroup slashes price target on Energy Transfer LP [ET] – find out why.

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE: ET] price surged by 1.27 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Energy Transfer LP Announces Cash Distributions on Series C, D and E Preferred Units.

Energy Transfer LP (“ET”) today announced the quarterly cash distribution of $0.4609375 per Series C Preferred Unit (NYSE: ETprC), the quarterly cash distribution of $0.4765625 per Series D Preferred Unit (NYSE: ETprD), and the quarterly cash distribution of $0.4750000 per Series E Preferred Unit (NYSE: ETprE). These cash distributions will be paid on February 15, 2023 to Series C, Series D and Series E unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 1, 2023.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States, with a strategic footprint in all of the major U.S. production basins. Energy Transfer is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; and NGL fractionation. Energy Transfer also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and 28.5 million common units of Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN), and the general partner interests and 46.1 million common units of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC). For more information, visit the Energy Transfer LP website at www.energytransfer.com.

A sum of 10027817 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.85M shares. Energy Transfer LP shares reached a high of $12.80 and dropped to a low of $12.62 until finishing in the latest session at $12.76.

The one-year ET stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.53. The average equity rating for ET stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Energy Transfer LP [ET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ET shares is $16.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ET stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Energy Transfer LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Energy Transfer LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on ET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Transfer LP is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for ET in the course of the last twelve months was 10.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

ET Stock Performance Analysis:

Energy Transfer LP [ET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.95. With this latest performance, ET shares gained by 10.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.28 for Energy Transfer LP [ET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.10, while it was recorded at 12.63 for the last single week of trading, and 11.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Energy Transfer LP Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Transfer LP [ET] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.85 and a Gross Margin at +14.07. Energy Transfer LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.39.

Energy Transfer LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

ET Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Transfer LP go to -4.10%.

Energy Transfer LP [ET] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,897 million, or 43.90% of ET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ET stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 178,180,788, which is approximately -4.545% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 82,396,892 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in ET stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $805.39 million in ET stock with ownership of nearly 1.826% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Transfer LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 429 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Transfer LP [NYSE:ET] by around 50,190,203 shares. Additionally, 259 investors decreased positions by around 79,855,434 shares, while 226 investors held positions by with 1,037,424,364 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,167,470,001 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ET stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,160,483 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 6,787,866 shares during the same period.