Citigroup Inc. [C] gain 12.96% so far this year. What now?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] gained 3.48% or 1.72 points to close at $51.09 with a heavy trading volume of 19791345 shares. The company report on January 13, 2023 that Citigroup Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Please view Citi’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings press release on its website http://www.citigroup.com/citi/investor.

Additional financial, statistical, and business-related information, as well as business and segment trends, are included in a Quarterly Financial Data Supplement. Both the earnings release and Citigroup’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Quarterly Financial Data Supplement are available on Citigroup’s website at http://www.citigroup.com/citi/investor.

It opened the trading session at $49.68, the shares rose to $51.11 and dropped to $49.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for C points out that the company has recorded -2.85% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -27.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 17.54M shares, C reached to a volume of 19791345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $57.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $54 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 532.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for C in the course of the last twelve months was 3.74.

Trading performance analysis for C stock

Citigroup Inc. [C] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.07. With this latest performance, C shares gained by 16.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.01 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.98, while it was recorded at 50.02 for the last single week of trading, and 48.25 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.00. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.64.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to -9.15%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Citigroup Inc. [C]

There are presently around $70,629 million, or 73.70% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 165,678,243, which is approximately 0.801% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 158,308,109 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.09 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.37 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly -0.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citigroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 789 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 76,265,800 shares. Additionally, 759 investors decreased positions by around 80,155,570 shares, while 214 investors held positions by with 1,226,021,914 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,382,443,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,442,935 shares, while 144 institutional investors sold positions of 5,719,579 shares during the same period.