Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] Stock trading around $46.78 per share: What’s Next?

Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CSCO] traded at a high on 01/20/23, posting a 0.69 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $46.78. The company report on January 18, 2023 that Finding Purpose in Improving Supply Chain Worker Well-Being.

Cisco’s stated purpose is to Power an Inclusive Future for All. Achieving a goal focused on better outcomes for the people who work in and with our company is a complicated effort that involves many fronts: taking efforts to support social justice efforts, working to address the issue of climate change, and working to address human rights issues in our supply chain.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 21804354 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cisco Systems Inc. stands at 2.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.68%.

The market cap for CSCO stock reached $190.86 billion, with 4.11 billion shares outstanding and 4.10 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.59M shares, CSCO reached a trading volume of 21804354 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSCO shares is $54.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Cisco Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $46 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Cisco Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $63 to $59, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on CSCO stock. On August 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CSCO shares from 43 to 47.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cisco Systems Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 27.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has CSCO stock performed recently?

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.53. With this latest performance, CSCO shares dropped by -1.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.03 for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.68, while it was recorded at 47.42 for the last single week of trading, and 45.93 for the last 200 days.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.38 and a Gross Margin at +61.94. Cisco Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.34.

Cisco Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cisco Systems Inc. go to 6.78%.

Insider trade positions for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]

There are presently around $138,153 million, or 74.90% of CSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 377,757,324, which is approximately 1.501% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 343,859,528 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.09 billion in CSCO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.53 billion in CSCO stock with ownership of nearly -0.298% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cisco Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,450 institutional holders increased their position in Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CSCO] by around 106,242,469 shares. Additionally, 1,192 investors decreased positions by around 113,311,445 shares, while 290 investors held positions by with 2,733,696,600 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,953,250,514 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCO stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,681,061 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 3,977,324 shares during the same period.