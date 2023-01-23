Apple Inc. [AAPL] Stock trading around $137.87 per share: What’s Next?

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] jumped around 2.6 points on Friday, while shares priced at $137.87 at the close of the session, up 1.92%. The company report on January 18, 2023 that Apple introduces the new HomePod with breakthrough sound and intelligence.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Delivering incredible audio quality, enhanced Siri capabilities, and a safe and secure smart home experience.

Apple® today announced HomePod® (2nd generation), a powerful smart speaker that delivers next-level acoustics in a gorgeous, iconic design. Packed with Apple innovations and Siri® intelligence, HomePod offers advanced computational audio for a groundbreaking listening experience, including support for immersive Spatial Audio tracks. With convenient new ways to manage everyday tasks and control the smart home, users can now create smart home automations using Siri, get notified when a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm is detected in their home, and check temperature and humidity in a room — all hands-free.

Apple Inc. stock is now 6.11% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AAPL Stock saw the intraday high of $138.02 and lowest of $134.22 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 179.61, which means current price is +11.03% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 81.58M shares, AAPL reached a trading volume of 79863860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Apple Inc. [AAPL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $171.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Apple Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Apple Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $200 to $190, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on AAPL stock. On December 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AAPL shares from 190 to 170.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 3.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 43.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 22.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has AAPL stock performed recently?

Apple Inc. [AAPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.34. With this latest performance, AAPL shares gained by 4.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.10 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.18, while it was recorded at 135.81 for the last single week of trading, and 148.99 for the last 200 days.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc. [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.29 and a Gross Margin at +43.31. Apple Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 175.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.36.

Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Apple Inc. [AAPL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 8.73%.

Insider trade positions for Apple Inc. [AAPL]

There are presently around $1,276,016 million, or 60.10% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,272,378,901, which is approximately -0.387% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,020,245,185 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $140.66 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $123.37 billion in AAPL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,781 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] by around 203,131,644 shares. Additionally, 2,313 investors decreased positions by around 213,229,576 shares, while 300 investors held positions by with 8,838,848,814 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,255,210,034 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAPL stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 53,289,064 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 8,758,831 shares during the same period.