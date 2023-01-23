American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] is 28.46% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] gained 0.37% or 0.06 points to close at $16.34 with a heavy trading volume of 22348156 shares. The company report on January 17, 2023 that American Airlines Is Providing Travel Resources To Help Navigate the Persistent COVID-19 Pandemic.

As the pandemic extended into its second year – with travel requirements shifting frequently depending on destination and other factors – American provided our customers with the resources they needed. We expanded the use of Sherpa, an independent travel resource, to provide updates on international travel requirements due to COVID-19 variants. We also continued to partner with VeriFLY to help customers understand and verify their travel requirements. Its mobile health wallet makes it easy for passengers to upload negative COVID-19 test results, vaccination records and forms they need to get verified status for travel. Our customers can also use the app to get mobile boarding passes and take advantage of dedicated and expedited check-in lanes at several airports.

Customers traveling internationally can now access our Ready to Fly checklist when viewing their eligible reservations on aa.com and the American Airlines mobile app. The checklist outlines everything our customers need, including test and vaccination requirements, along with options to submit digital documentation and contact tracing information.

It opened the trading session at $16.37, the shares rose to $16.535 and dropped to $16.14, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AAL points out that the company has recorded 16.05% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -40.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 28.55M shares, AAL reached to a volume of 22348156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $16.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2022, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $26, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on AAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAL in the course of the last twelve months was 3.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for AAL stock

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.91. With this latest performance, AAL shares gained by 30.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.82 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.12, while it was recorded at 16.67 for the last single week of trading, and 14.71 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.95 and a Gross Margin at +0.09. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.67.

American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Airlines Group Inc. go to 16.09%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

There are presently around $5,864 million, or 55.50% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 71,817,952, which is approximately 2.108% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 38,955,176 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $636.53 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $568.32 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly -1.115% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 248 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 28,106,091 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 20,788,973 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 309,995,606 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 358,890,670 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,791,055 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 9,225,727 shares during the same period.