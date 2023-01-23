AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] is 23.40% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: APE] jumped around 0.16 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.74 at the close of the session, up 10.13%. The company report on January 12, 2023 that AMC Theatres® Celebrates National Popcorn Day by Slashing Popcorn Prices in Half on Thursday, January 19.

All AMC guests can enjoy 50% off in-theatre traditional AMC popcorn on National Popcorn Day, January 19, 2023.

As always, AMC Stubs members can enjoy a free refill on a purchase of a large popcorn.

Compared to the average trading volume of 28.42M shares, APE reached a trading volume of 21445879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for APE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.54.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.16 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2331, while it was recorded at 1.6300 for the last single week of trading.

7 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:APE] by around 267,156 shares. Additionally, 279 investors decreased positions by around 145,672,459 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 145,133,252 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 806,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APE stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 267,156 shares, while 275 institutional investors sold positions of 145,504,886 shares during the same period.