Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] is 28.55% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE: ALLY] surged by $5.24 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $31.61 during the day while it closed the day at $31.43. The company report on January 20, 2023 that Ally Financial reports fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) today reported its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. View full press release in PDF.

The news release, presentation and financial supplement can be accessed in the following ways:.

Ally Financial Inc. stock has also gained 16.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ALLY stock has inclined by 18.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.59% and gained 28.55% year-on date.

The market cap for ALLY stock reached $7.82 billion, with 308.22 million shares outstanding and 296.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.28M shares, ALLY reached a trading volume of 33576043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLY shares is $31.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Ally Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $25 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Ally Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $26, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on ALLY stock. On January 03, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for ALLY shares from 40 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ally Financial Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALLY in the course of the last twelve months was 4.08.

ALLY stock trade performance evaluation

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.24. With this latest performance, ALLY shares gained by 33.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.33 for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.87, while it was recorded at 27.75 for the last single week of trading, and 32.68 for the last 200 days.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.76. Ally Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.67.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ally Financial Inc. go to -11.27%.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,524 million, or 94.90% of ALLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,384,251, which is approximately -5.432% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 30,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $942.9 million in ALLY stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $842.21 million in ALLY stock with ownership of nearly 0.169% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ally Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 254 institutional holders increased their position in Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE:ALLY] by around 13,929,350 shares. Additionally, 305 investors decreased positions by around 25,006,858 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 232,277,083 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,213,291 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLY stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,492,933 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 5,870,575 shares during the same period.