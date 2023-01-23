Akanda Corp. [AKAN] Revenue clocked in at $0.11 million, up 43.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Akanda Corp. [NASDAQ: AKAN] closed the trading session at $0.21 on 01/20/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.2025, while the highest price level was $0.29. The company report on December 21, 2022 that Akanda Corp.’s Chief Executive Officer On Paid Leave of Absence.

International medical cannabis platform company Akanda Corp. (“Akanda” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKAN) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Tej Virk has been on a paid leave of absence both administrative and personal since November 30, 2022, pending an independent investigation being conducted by Canmart Directors and counsel. During his leave, Mr. Virk is not expected to perform any responsibilities as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company or any responsibilities as an officer of any of the Company’s subsidiaries.

The Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Katie Field, one of the Company’s Directors, as an Executive Director. Together with the other Directors, Ms. Field will provide interim management and the Company will continue to serve its customers, employees, and shareholders.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 43.49 percent and weekly performance of 1.96 percent. The stock has been moved at -79.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 44.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 451.40K shares, AKAN reached to a volume of 24249821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Akanda Corp. [AKAN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akanda Corp. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 65.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19.

AKAN stock trade performance evaluation

Akanda Corp. [AKAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.96. With this latest performance, AKAN shares gained by 44.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.44% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.05 for Akanda Corp. [AKAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1952, while it was recorded at 0.1866 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6301 for the last 200 days.

Akanda Corp. [AKAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akanda Corp. [AKAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -14772.98 and a Gross Margin at -6493.36. Akanda Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19625.88.

Akanda Corp. [AKAN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of AKAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKAN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 28,000, which is approximately -67.616% of the company’s market cap and around 65.94% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 26,948 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6000.0 in AKAN stocks shares; and VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $5000.0 in AKAN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Akanda Corp. [NASDAQ:AKAN] by around 20,872 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 401,781 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 322,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,637 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKAN stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,047 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 343,318 shares during the same period.