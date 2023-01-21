Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. [TMPO] is 132.65% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: TMPO] closed the trading session at $1.82 on 01/19/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.80, while the highest price level was $2.88. The company report on December 16, 2022 that Tempo Provides Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results Commentary and 2022 and 2023 Guidance.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 132.65 percent and weekly performance of 58.26 percent. The stock has been moved at -82.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 71.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -82.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 186.56K shares, TMPO reached to a volume of 7180844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. [TMPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMPO shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMPO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26.

TMPO stock trade performance evaluation

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. [TMPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.26. With this latest performance, TMPO shares gained by 71.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.36 for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. [TMPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.1901, while it was recorded at 1.5780 for the last single week of trading, and 8.6641 for the last 200 days.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. [TMPO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.53.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. [TMPO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.70% of TMPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMPO stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 312,322, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 15.00% of the total institutional ownership; BERKLEY W R CORP, holding 253,072 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.46 million in TMPO stocks shares; and MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $0.35 million in TMPO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:TMPO] by around 126,623 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 3,952,039 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,881,116 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,197,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMPO stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 22 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 3,193,629 shares during the same period.