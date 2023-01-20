XORTX Therapeutics Inc. [XRTX] is 7.67% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: XRTX] traded at a high on 01/19/23, posting a 11.14 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.87. The company report on January 19, 2023 that XORTX Announces Positive Topline Results from XRX-OXY-101 Clinical Trial.

Safe and Effective Dosing of XORLO™.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 43631230 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of XORTX Therapeutics Inc. stands at 18.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.43%.

The market cap for XRTX stock reached $18.96 million, with 12.99 million shares outstanding and 12.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.57K shares, XRTX reached a trading volume of 43631230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. [XRTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.96. With this latest performance, XRTX shares gained by 6.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.83 for XORTX Therapeutics Inc. [XRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8374, while it was recorded at 0.8203 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2442 for the last 200 days.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. [XRTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.58.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.67% of XRTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XRTX stocks are: CIBC WORLD MARKET INC. with ownership of 19,039, which is approximately -29.485% of the company’s market cap and around 3.74% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., holding 3,603 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3000.0 in XRTX stocks shares; and CLEARSTEAD ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $2000.0 in XRTX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XORTX Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in XORTX Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:XRTX] by around 6,326 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 14,500 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 4,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,444 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XRTX stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,103 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 5,701 shares during the same period.