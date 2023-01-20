why Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.00

Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE: VNO] loss -3.90% or -0.9 points to close at $22.17 with a heavy trading volume of 3210630 shares. The company report on January 18, 2023 that Vornado Declares Quarterly Dividends On Preferred Shares.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared the following quarterly preferred dividends:.

It opened the trading session at $22.68, the shares rose to $22.75 and dropped to $22.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VNO points out that the company has recorded -25.63% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.68% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.55M shares, VNO reached to a volume of 3210630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNO shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNO stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Vornado Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $24 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Vornado Realty Trust stock. On May 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VNO shares from 52 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vornado Realty Trust is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for VNO in the course of the last twelve months was 14.42.

Trading performance analysis for VNO stock

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.73. With this latest performance, VNO shares gained by 2.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.15 for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.88, while it was recorded at 22.98 for the last single week of trading, and 28.30 for the last 200 days.

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vornado Realty Trust go to 17.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]

There are presently around $3,261 million, or 87.20% of VNO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,358,232, which is approximately 1.042% of the company’s market cap and around 8.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,910,236 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $374.9 million in VNO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $326.99 million in VNO stock with ownership of nearly 5.561% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vornado Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 192 institutional holders increased their position in Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE:VNO] by around 13,761,611 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 9,903,893 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 123,437,700 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,103,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNO stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,455,531 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,516,585 shares during the same period.