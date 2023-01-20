why SMART Global Holdings Inc. [SGH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.50

SMART Global Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SGH] price plunged by -0.66 percent to reach at -$0.11. The company report on January 19, 2023 that SGH Announces Exchange of $150.0 Million of its Existing 2.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 for 2.000% Convertible Senior Notes due 2029 and Repurchase of Approximately 325,000 of its Ordinary Shares.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SGH) today announced that it has entered into separate, privately negotiated exchange agreements (the “Exchange Agreements”) with a limited number of holders, who are qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and institutional accredited investors, of its 2.25% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “Existing Convertible Notes”). Pursuant to the Exchange Agreements, SGH will exchange $150.0 million in aggregate principal amount of the Existing Convertible Notes for (i) $150.0 million in aggregate principal amount of new 2.000% convertible senior notes due 2029 (the “New Convertible Notes”) and (ii) an aggregate of approximately $15.6 million in cash, with such cash payment representing the premium paid for the Existing Convertible Notes in excess of par value and accrued and unpaid interest on the Existing Convertible Notes (collectively, the “Exchange Transactions”). In connection with the Exchange Transactions, SGH also intends to repurchase approximately 325,000 of SGH’s outstanding ordinary shares for approximately $5.4 million (the “Ordinary Share Repurchase Transactions”). The Exchange Transactions are expected to settle on or about January 23, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Upon completion of the Exchange Transactions, the aggregate principal amount of the Existing Convertible Notes outstanding will be $100.0 million, and the aggregate principal amount of the New Convertible Notes outstanding will be $150.0 million. SGH will not receive any cash proceeds from the issuance of the New Convertible Notes pursuant to the Exchange Transactions.

A sum of 5223794 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 543.62K shares. SMART Global Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $16.61 and dropped to a low of $15.91 until finishing in the latest session at $16.54.

The one-year SGH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.49. The average equity rating for SGH stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SMART Global Holdings Inc. [SGH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGH shares is $24.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for SMART Global Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt dropped their target price from $75 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on December 27, 2021, representing the official price target for SMART Global Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $75, while Needham kept a Buy rating on SGH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SMART Global Holdings Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.57.

SGH Stock Performance Analysis:

SMART Global Holdings Inc. [SGH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.12. With this latest performance, SGH shares gained by 0.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.64 for SMART Global Holdings Inc. [SGH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.22, while it was recorded at 16.67 for the last single week of trading, and 18.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SMART Global Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

SMART Global Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

SGH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SGH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMART Global Holdings Inc. go to -7.04%.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. [SGH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $862 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,745,936, which is approximately 3.639% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, holding 5,997,285 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $99.19 million in SGH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $75.1 million in SGH stock with ownership of nearly 5.162% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SMART Global Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in SMART Global Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SGH] by around 3,091,015 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 3,497,006 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 45,535,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,123,040 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGH stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 340,027 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,521,988 shares during the same period.