why Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.00

Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ: LESL] slipped around -0.55 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $13.36 at the close of the session, down -3.95%. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Leslie’s, Inc. to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on February 2, 2023.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-407-0784 (international callers please dial 1-201-689-8560) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://ir.lesliespool.com/.

Leslie’s Inc. stock is now 9.42% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LESL Stock saw the intraday high of $13.815 and lowest of $13.265 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.07, which means current price is +10.00% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, LESL reached a trading volume of 2907106 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LESL shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LESL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Leslie’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $18 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Leslie’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Neutral rating on LESL stock. On August 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LESL shares from 28 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leslie’s Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for LESL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for LESL in the course of the last twelve months was 70.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has LESL stock performed recently?

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.33. With this latest performance, LESL shares gained by 10.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LESL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.44 for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.63, while it was recorded at 13.94 for the last single week of trading, and 15.67 for the last 200 days.

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.28 and a Gross Margin at +43.13. Leslie’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.18.

Leslie’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LESL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leslie’s Inc. go to 9.70%.

Insider trade positions for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]

There are presently around $2,794 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LESL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,434,979, which is approximately 210.183% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; CATTERTON MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.L.C., holding 18,120,403 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $242.09 million in LESL stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $197.3 million in LESL stock with ownership of nearly 2.207% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leslie’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ:LESL] by around 32,022,293 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 15,980,507 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 161,161,215 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,164,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LESL stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,126,343 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 5,058,160 shares during the same period.