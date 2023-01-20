why First Solar Inc. [FSLR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $164.71

First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ: FSLR] closed the trading session at $165.01 on 01/19/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $164.19, while the highest price level was $176.17. The company report on January 12, 2023 that First Solar Completes Sale of 141 MW Luz del Norte Power Plant to Toesca.

First Solar previously disclosed that it had signed a sale and purchase agreement for the facility on its Q3 2022 earnings call. The terms of the transaction, which was completed in December, 2022, were not disclosed.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.16 percent and weekly performance of -4.29 percent. The stock has been moved at 126.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 36.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, FSLR reached to a volume of 3189993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Solar Inc. [FSLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSLR shares is $164.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for First Solar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 23, 2022, representing the official price target for First Solar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $147 to $190, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on FSLR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Solar Inc. is set at 7.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.21.

FSLR stock trade performance evaluation

First Solar Inc. [FSLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.29. With this latest performance, FSLR shares gained by 6.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 126.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.72 for First Solar Inc. [FSLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.86, while it was recorded at 175.84 for the last single week of trading, and 112.50 for the last 200 days.

First Solar Inc. [FSLR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Solar Inc. [FSLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.74 and a Gross Margin at +24.96. First Solar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.45.

First Solar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First Solar Inc. [FSLR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Solar Inc. go to 5.64%.

First Solar Inc. [FSLR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,476 million, or 83.10% of FSLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSLR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,379,602, which is approximately -2.488% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,457,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.56 billion in FSLR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $713.0 million in FSLR stock with ownership of nearly 17.485% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Solar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 303 institutional holders increased their position in First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ:FSLR] by around 12,864,665 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 9,504,426 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 59,299,233 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,668,324 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSLR stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,418,674 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,568,225 shares during the same period.