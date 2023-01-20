Wedbush lifts Alight Inc. [ALIT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Alight Inc. [NYSE: ALIT] gained 0.23% on the last trading session, reaching $8.86 price per share at the time. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Alight to participate in the Needham Growth Conference.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Alight (NYSE: ALIT) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Stephan Scholl and Chief Financial Officer Katie Rooney will attend the 25th annual Needham Growth Conference. The company’s fireside chat presentation will be hosted on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. A live webcast of the event will be made available here.

Alight Inc. represents 457.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.16 billion with the latest information. ALIT stock price has been found in the range of $8.23 to $8.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, ALIT reached a trading volume of 9546524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alight Inc. [ALIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALIT shares is $12.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALIT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Alight Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Alight Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on ALIT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alight Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALIT in the course of the last twelve months was 35.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for ALIT stock

Alight Inc. [ALIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.01. With this latest performance, ALIT shares gained by 8.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.27 for Alight Inc. [ALIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.65, while it was recorded at 8.91 for the last single week of trading, and 8.12 for the last 200 days.

Alight Inc. [ALIT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alight Inc. [ALIT] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.66 and a Gross Margin at +23.77. Alight Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.06.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.00.

Alight Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Alight Inc. [ALIT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alight Inc. go to -3.72%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alight Inc. [ALIT]

There are presently around $3,850 million, or 94.90% of ALIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALIT stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 54,833,898, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC., holding 52,477,062 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $464.95 million in ALIT stocks shares; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with $275.05 million in ALIT stock with ownership of nearly 3.556% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alight Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Alight Inc. [NYSE:ALIT] by around 43,550,906 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 17,327,222 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 373,678,223 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 434,556,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALIT stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,302,230 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,098,871 shares during the same period.