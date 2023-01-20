Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE: BE] traded at a low on 01/19/23, posting a -4.75 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $22.68. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Bloom Energy to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on February 9, 2023.

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) today announced it will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results on February 9, 2023 after market close. Bloom Energy’s management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on the same day to discuss these results.

Q4 2022 Conference Call and WebcastDate: February 9, 2023Time: 2 p.m. PT/ 5 p.m. ETDuration: 60 minutesLive Dial in: Domestic (844) 200-6205 | International +1 (929) 526-1599Participant Passcode: 531331Live webcast: https://investor.bloomenergy.com/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3600756 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bloom Energy Corporation stands at 4.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.36%.

The market cap for BE stock reached $4.51 billion, with 186.49 million shares outstanding and 162.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, BE reached a trading volume of 3600756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BE shares is $28.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Bloom Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $27 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Bloom Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on BE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloom Energy Corporation is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48.

How has BE stock performed recently?

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.61. With this latest performance, BE shares gained by 2.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.29 for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.95, while it was recorded at 23.44 for the last single week of trading, and 20.25 for the last 200 days.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.04 and a Gross Margin at +20.06. Bloom Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.92.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -135.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.34.

Bloom Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]

There are presently around $3,007 million, or 81.80% of BE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,925,333, which is approximately 8.837% of the company’s market cap and around 6.40% of the total institutional ownership; AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, holding 20,713,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $469.77 million in BE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $368.77 million in BE stock with ownership of nearly 12.779% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bloom Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE:BE] by around 23,558,760 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 5,349,901 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 103,678,880 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,587,541 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BE stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,538,943 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,235,063 shares during the same period.