Wall Street Analyst Initiated D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]. What else is Wall St. saying

D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE: DHI] loss -2.84% or -2.69 points to close at $92.02 with a heavy trading volume of 3178103 shares. The company report on December 15, 2022 that D.R. Horton, Inc. Acquires the Homebuilding Operations of Riggins Custom Homes in Fayetteville, AR.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, today announced the acquisition of Riggins Custom Homes, one of the largest builders in Northwest Arkansas. The homebuilding assets of Riggins Custom Homes and related entities (Riggins) acquired include approximately 3,000 lots, 170 homes in inventory and 173 homes in sales order backlog. For the trailing twelve months ended November 30, 2022, Riggins closed 153 homes ($48 million in revenue) with an average home size of approximately 1,925 square feet and an average sales price of $313,600. D.R. Horton expects to pay approximately $107 million in cash for the purchase, and the Company plans to combine the Riggins operations with the current D.R. Horton platform in Northwest Arkansas.

Donald R. Horton, Chairman of the Board, said, “We are excited for the Riggins team to join the D.R. Horton family. Their quality building operations and local market expertise make Riggins an excellent extension as we grow our local start-up market position in Northwest Arkansas.”.

It opened the trading session at $93.94, the shares rose to $94.21 and dropped to $91.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DHI points out that the company has recorded 25.92% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -55.31% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, DHI reached to a volume of 3178103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHI shares is $100.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for D.R. Horton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $68 to $76. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2023, representing the official price target for D.R. Horton Inc. stock. On October 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DHI shares from 103 to 77.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D.R. Horton Inc. is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHI in the course of the last twelve months was 328.68.

Trading performance analysis for DHI stock

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.76. With this latest performance, DHI shares gained by 2.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.12 for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.06, while it was recorded at 94.53 for the last single week of trading, and 75.81 for the last 200 days.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D.R. Horton Inc. go to -10.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]

There are presently around $27,061 million, or 87.30% of DHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHI stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 38,232,812, which is approximately 16.562% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,864,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.21 billion in DHI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.65 billion in DHI stock with ownership of nearly -5.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

349 institutional holders increased their position in D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE:DHI] by around 24,211,369 shares. Additionally, 456 investors decreased positions by around 23,291,938 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 246,570,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 294,074,293 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHI stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,300,185 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 5,375,625 shares during the same period.