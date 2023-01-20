Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] Is Currently -1.90 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE: UNP] slipped around -3.98 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $205.50 at the close of the session, down -1.90%. The company report on January 18, 2023 that Union Pacific Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) will release fourth quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at 7:45 a.m. ET. The company’s management team will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Parties interested in participating via teleconference may dial 877-407-8293. International callers may dial 201-689-8349. A live webcast of the presentation and materials will be available in the investor relations section of Union Pacific’s website at www.up.com/investor. A replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly thereafter.

Union Pacific Corporation stock is now -0.76% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UNP Stock saw the intraday high of $209.215 and lowest of $205.49 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 278.94, which means current price is +1.35% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, UNP reached a trading volume of 3064999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNP shares is $221.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Union Pacific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $200 to $187. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Union Pacific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $210 to $205, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on UNP stock. On October 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UNP shares from 212 to 210.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Union Pacific Corporation is set at 4.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNP in the course of the last twelve months was 45.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has UNP stock performed recently?

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.09. With this latest performance, UNP shares dropped by -2.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.24 for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 210.95, while it was recorded at 211.44 for the last single week of trading, and 217.29 for the last 200 days.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.83 and a Gross Margin at +48.22. Union Pacific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.20.

Union Pacific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Union Pacific Corporation go to 9.04%.

Insider trade positions for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]

There are presently around $98,331 million, or 80.60% of UNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,349,188, which is approximately 0.95% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,351,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.7 billion in UNP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.63 billion in UNP stock with ownership of nearly -1.117% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Union Pacific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,058 institutional holders increased their position in Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE:UNP] by around 17,289,244 shares. Additionally, 1,010 investors decreased positions by around 27,501,669 shares, while 390 investors held positions by with 433,706,418 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 478,497,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNP stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,141,956 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 1,550,135 shares during the same period.