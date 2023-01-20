The Wendy’s Company [WEN] moved down -1.29: Why It’s Important

The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ: WEN] closed the trading session at $22.17 on 01/19/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.15, while the highest price level was $22.64. The company report on January 13, 2023 that THE WENDY’S COMPANY REPORTS PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Increases regular quarterly cash dividend to 25 cents per share, announces new $500 million share repurchase authorization.

The Wendy’s Company (Nasdaq: WEN) today reported preliminary, unaudited results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 1, 2023. The Company plans to release its audited financial statements and file its annual report on Form 10-K on March 1, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.03 percent and weekly performance of 0.41 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, WEN reached to a volume of 2880730 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Wendy’s Company [WEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEN shares is $24.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for The Wendy’s Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2023, representing the official price target for The Wendy’s Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Wendy’s Company is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEN in the course of the last twelve months was 47.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

WEN stock trade performance evaluation

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.41. With this latest performance, WEN shares dropped by -4.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.43 for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.31, while it was recorded at 22.46 for the last single week of trading, and 20.28 for the last 200 days.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Wendy’s Company [WEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.38 and a Gross Margin at +30.19. The Wendy’s Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.62.

The Wendy’s Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Wendy’s Company [WEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Wendy’s Company go to 9.87%.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,382 million, or 71.90% of WEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WEN stocks are: TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 25,333,339, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,608,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $390.38 million in WEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $330.27 million in WEN stock with ownership of nearly -2.542% of the company’s market capitalization.

138 institutional holders increased their position in The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ:WEN] by around 16,470,595 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 14,458,960 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 121,638,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,568,478 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEN stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,224,745 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 2,066,603 shares during the same period.