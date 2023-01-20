The Southern Company [SO] moved down -1.88: Why It’s Important

The Southern Company [NYSE: SO] closed the trading session at $66.45 on 01/19/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $66.334, while the highest price level was $67.6146. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Southern Company fourth-quarter earnings to be released February 16.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Southern Company plans to release its earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 by 7:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Chairman, president and CEO Thomas A. Fanning and CFO Daniel S. Tucker will discuss earnings during a conference call for financial analysts at 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday, February 16th.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.95 percent and weekly performance of -7.14 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.55M shares, SO reached to a volume of 3967477 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Southern Company [SO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $71.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for The Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for The Southern Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $63 to $59, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on SO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Southern Company is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84.

SO stock trade performance evaluation

The Southern Company [SO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.14. With this latest performance, SO shares dropped by -4.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.45 for The Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.54, while it was recorded at 68.98 for the last single week of trading, and 71.92 for the last 200 days.

The Southern Company [SO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Southern Company [SO] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.69 and a Gross Margin at +28.24. The Southern Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.92.

The Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Southern Company [SO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Southern Company go to 6.68%.

The Southern Company [SO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $45,142 million, or 63.50% of SO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94,652,372, which is approximately 1.492% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,360,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.07 billion in SO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.32 billion in SO stock with ownership of nearly 1.386% of the company’s market capitalization.

837 institutional holders increased their position in The Southern Company [NYSE:SO] by around 29,038,594 shares. Additionally, 663 investors decreased positions by around 35,974,324 shares, while 278 investors held positions by with 614,328,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 679,341,285 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SO stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,143,454 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 4,851,243 shares during the same period.