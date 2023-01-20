The Mosaic Company [MOS] stock Initiated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $47

The Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] plunged by -$0.34 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $47.035 during the day while it closed the day at $46.72. The company report on January 13, 2023 that Mosaic Completes Sale of Streamsong Resort.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) today announced that it has completed the sale of Streamsong Resort, one of the world’s leading golf destinations, and approximately 7,000 acres of land on which it sits to Lone Windmill LLC, a subsidiary of Kemper Sports Management LLC.

Chicago-based KemperSports has managed the golf business at Streamsong since the resort opened in 2012, and it has managed the entire resort for the past two years as part of its KemperDestinations division.

The Mosaic Company stock has also gained 3.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MOS stock has declined by -8.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.73% and gained 6.50% year-on date.

The market cap for MOS stock reached $16.13 billion, with 344.20 million shares outstanding and 339.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.95M shares, MOS reached a trading volume of 2970060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Mosaic Company [MOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $59.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2023, representing the official price target for The Mosaic Company stock. On October 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MOS shares from 85 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Mosaic Company is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

MOS stock trade performance evaluation

The Mosaic Company [MOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.32. With this latest performance, MOS shares gained by 3.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.81 for The Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.66, while it was recorded at 46.87 for the last single week of trading, and 53.54 for the last 200 days.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Mosaic Company [MOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.30 and a Gross Margin at +25.79. The Mosaic Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.80.

The Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Mosaic Company [MOS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Mosaic Company go to 14.70%.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,696 million, or 90.60% of MOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,750,647, which is approximately -2.331% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,964,514 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 billion in MOS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $899.67 million in MOS stock with ownership of nearly -21.438% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Mosaic Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 359 institutional holders increased their position in The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS] by around 33,080,512 shares. Additionally, 414 investors decreased positions by around 35,790,116 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 224,279,674 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 293,150,302 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOS stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,779,719 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 2,747,518 shares during the same period.