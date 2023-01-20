TC Biopharm [Holdings] Plc [TCBP] is 63.64% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc [NASDAQ: TCBP] price surged by 27.79 percent to reach at $1.37. The company report on January 17, 2023 that TC BioPharm Announces Strategic Collaboration to Advance Gamma Delta T Cells in Oncology.

Endeavor to focus on expanding understanding of gamma-delta T cells in oncological settings.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) PLC (“TC Biopharm” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TCBP) (NASDAQ: TCBPW), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer treatment, today announces a strategic collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to expand the knowledge base of how gamma-delta T cells work in oncology settings.

A sum of 29381554 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 262.82K shares. TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc shares reached a high of $8.37 and dropped to a low of $5.8401 until finishing in the latest session at $6.30.

The one-year TCBP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 97.48. The average equity rating for TCBP stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TC Biopharm [Holdings] Plc [TCBP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCBP shares is $250.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCBP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.36.

TCBP Stock Performance Analysis:

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc [TCBP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 68.72. With this latest performance, TCBP shares gained by 48.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.71% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.22 for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc [TCBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.31, while it was recorded at 4.83 for the last single week of trading, and 22.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TC Biopharm [Holdings] Plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc [TCBP] shares currently have an operating margin of -316.12. TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -686.12.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

TC Biopharm [Holdings] Plc [TCBP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 12.40% of TCBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCBP stocks are: LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC with ownership of 4,145, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 27.82% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2,928 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18000.0 in TCBP stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $16000.0 in TCBP stock with ownership of nearly 454.371% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc [NASDAQ:TCBP] by around 4,847 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 3,733 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,561 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,141 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCBP stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 218 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 2,000 shares during the same period.