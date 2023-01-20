SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM] Is Currently 0.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

SSR Mining Inc. [NASDAQ: SSRM] traded at a high on 01/19/23, posting a 0.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.62. The company report on January 18, 2023 that SSR Mining to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Consolidated Financial Results on February 22, 2023.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: SSRM, ASX: SSR) (“SSR Mining” or the “Company”) announces the date for its fourth quarter and full year 2022 consolidated financial results news release and conference call. Investors, media and the public are invited to listen to the conference call.

News release containing fourth quarter and full year 2022 consolidated financial results: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, before markets open.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4289622 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SSR Mining Inc. stands at 2.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.91%.

The market cap for SSRM stock reached $3.41 billion, with 207.98 million shares outstanding and 205.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, SSRM reached a trading volume of 4289622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSRM shares is $22.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for SSR Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2022, representing the official price target for SSR Mining Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SSR Mining Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for SSRM in the course of the last twelve months was 167.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.06. With this latest performance, SSRM shares gained by 11.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.73 for SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.52, while it was recorded at 16.99 for the last single week of trading, and 16.74 for the last 200 days.

SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.95 and a Gross Margin at +35.79. SSR Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.96.

SSR Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

There are presently around $1,988 million, or 68.10% of SSRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSRM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 21,382,947, which is approximately -4.222% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,304,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $187.89 million in SSRM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $122.07 million in SSRM stock with ownership of nearly 2.781% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SSR Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in SSR Mining Inc. [NASDAQ:SSRM] by around 12,465,371 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 13,420,388 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 93,729,401 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,615,160 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSRM stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,509,364 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 4,720,978 shares during the same period.