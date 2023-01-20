Rio Tinto Group [RIO] moved up 1.20: Why It’s Important

Rio Tinto Group [NYSE: RIO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.20% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.61%. The company report on January 16, 2023 that Rio Tinto releases fourth quarter production results.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm, said: “We were fatality free for the fourth consecutive year, as we continue to put safety at the forefront of everything we do. A number of operational records were achieved in the second half across the Pilbara iron ore mine and rail system. Deployment of our Safe Production System resulted in improved performance at those sites and overall production was higher versus 2021 across all commodities, with the exception of aluminium and alumina.

“The acquisition of Turquoise Hill Resources strengthens our copper portfolio and demonstrates our ability to allocate capital with discipline to grow in materials the world needs for the energy transition and delivering long-term value for our shareholders. Copper guidance has been increased accordingly. We continue to invest in future growth, progressing the Rincon lithium project in Argentina and are working with our partners to progress the Simandou project in Guinea.

Over the last 12 months, RIO stock rose by 2.92%. The one-year Rio Tinto Group stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.11. The average equity rating for RIO stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $126.85 billion, with 1.62 billion shares outstanding and 1.06 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.52M shares, RIO stock reached a trading volume of 3606846 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rio Tinto Group [RIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIO shares is $72.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Rio Tinto Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Rio Tinto Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rio Tinto Group is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.48.

RIO Stock Performance Analysis:

Rio Tinto Group [RIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.61. With this latest performance, RIO shares gained by 11.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.13 for Rio Tinto Group [RIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.37, while it was recorded at 76.98 for the last single week of trading, and 64.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rio Tinto Group Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rio Tinto Group [RIO] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.89 and a Gross Margin at +48.84. Rio Tinto Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.22.

Return on Total Capital for RIO is now 41.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.31. Additionally, RIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] managed to generate an average of $310,826 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Rio Tinto Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

RIO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rio Tinto Group go to -3.30%.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,404 million, or 11.10% of RIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIO stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 14,152,710, which is approximately -4.676% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 14,022,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in RIO stocks shares; and STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, currently with $845.25 million in RIO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rio Tinto Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 319 institutional holders increased their position in Rio Tinto Group [NYSE:RIO] by around 27,338,301 shares. Additionally, 291 investors decreased positions by around 19,001,502 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 88,224,270 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,564,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIO stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,193,355 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 4,441,227 shares during the same period.