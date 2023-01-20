Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] Revenue clocked in at $2.29 billion, up 5.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] price plunged by -0.16 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Dividends.

The distributions, totaling $0.28 per share, were paid as follows: $0.01 on April 15, 2022; $0.01 on July 15, 2022; $0.01 on October 17, 2022; and $0.25 on January 17, 2023.

A sum of 3908412 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.05M shares. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares reached a high of $12.42 and dropped to a low of $12.22 until finishing in the latest session at $12.41.

The one-year PK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.96. The average equity rating for PK stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $15.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $20 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on August 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $18, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on PK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for PK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for PK in the course of the last twelve months was 17.27.

PK Stock Performance Analysis:

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.80. With this latest performance, PK shares gained by 4.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.67 for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.13, while it was recorded at 12.57 for the last single week of trading, and 14.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.11 and a Gross Margin at -3.96. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.52.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,511 million, or 92.70% of PK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,921,969, which is approximately -1.416% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,475,714 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $353.38 million in PK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $155.77 million in PK stock with ownership of nearly -3.72% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK] by around 18,911,093 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 30,711,190 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 152,708,435 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,330,718 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PK stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,810,508 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 4,053,441 shares during the same period.