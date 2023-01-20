Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] is 13.77% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ: PAAS] traded at a high on 01/19/23, posting a 2.31 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.59. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Pan American Silver announces preliminary 2022 production results.

All amounts are expressed in US$ unless otherwise indicated. Results are preliminary and unaudited and could be adjusted based on final results. This news release contains forward-looking information about expected future events and operating performance of Pan American Silver. Readers should refer to the risks and assumptions set out in the “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information” at the end of this news release.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (“Pan American”) is pleased to announce its preliminary production results for the fourth quarter (“Q4 2022”) and full year 2022 (“FY 2022”), with FY 2022 results in line with annual guidance.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3282709 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pan American Silver Corp. stands at 3.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.77%.

The market cap for PAAS stock reached $3.84 billion, with 210.53 million shares outstanding and 210.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.52M shares, PAAS reached a trading volume of 3282709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAAS shares is $22.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Pan American Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Pan American Silver Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pan American Silver Corp. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

How has PAAS stock performed recently?

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.81. With this latest performance, PAAS shares gained by 16.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.14 for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.46, while it was recorded at 18.49 for the last single week of trading, and 18.99 for the last 200 days.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.32 and a Gross Margin at +21.40. Pan American Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77.

Pan American Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pan American Silver Corp. go to 4.60%.

Insider trade positions for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]

There are presently around $1,706 million, or 60.90% of PAAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAAS stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 21,582,103, which is approximately -3.535% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,040,434 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $130.88 million in PAAS stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $95.12 million in PAAS stock with ownership of nearly 11.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pan American Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ:PAAS] by around 8,018,793 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 11,767,624 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 71,975,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,761,785 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAAS stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 708,371 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 5,260,000 shares during the same period.