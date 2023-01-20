Oppenheimer lifts Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Eaton Corporation plc [NYSE: ETN] slipped around -5.67 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $151.86 at the close of the session, down -3.60%. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Financing the Energy Transition: Eaton and BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions Launch New Finance Solution for Businesses and Building Owners.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN), the intelligent power management company, has joined forces with BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions to offer a tailored finance solution to help business owners accelerate their energy transition while preserving cashflow.

In an era of elevated energy prices, business owners are increasingly looking to invest in technology that will help them to reduce energy costs and ensure business continuity. Energy storage, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) and EV charging infrastructure can help achieve these goals.

Eaton Corporation plc stock is now -3.24% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ETN Stock saw the intraday high of $156.92 and lowest of $151.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 167.51, which means current price is +0.18% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, ETN reached a trading volume of 3001483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETN shares is $167.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Eaton Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Eaton Corporation plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $196 to $194, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on ETN stock. On February 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ETN shares from 200 to 195.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eaton Corporation plc is set at 3.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETN in the course of the last twelve months was 195.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has ETN stock performed recently?

Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.45. With this latest performance, ETN shares dropped by -1.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.23 for Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 160.11, while it was recorded at 160.19 for the last single week of trading, and 145.28 for the last 200 days.

Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.62 and a Gross Margin at +32.17. Eaton Corporation plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.51.

Eaton Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eaton Corporation plc go to 10.01%.

Insider trade positions for Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]

There are presently around $48,903 million, or 85.10% of ETN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,545,867, which is approximately 1.133% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,420,411 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.16 billion in ETN stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $3.69 billion in ETN stock with ownership of nearly -4.261% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eaton Corporation plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 697 institutional holders increased their position in Eaton Corporation plc [NYSE:ETN] by around 14,899,934 shares. Additionally, 548 investors decreased positions by around 13,588,241 shares, while 234 investors held positions by with 293,539,778 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 322,027,953 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETN stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,567,779 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 924,464 shares during the same period.