Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Wayfair Inc. [W] – find out why.

Wayfair Inc. [NYSE: W] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.19% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.31%. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Wayfair Professional Launches Year-Long Partnership with Lamb & Co.

Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis to Kick-off Brand Collaboration as Judges for Wayfair Professional’s 2023 Tastemaker Awards.

Wayfair (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, announced today that its business program, Wayfair Professional, is entering into a year-long brand partnership with Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis of Lamb & Co. This integrated partnership aims to showcase how Lamb and Davis utilize Wayfair Professional to power their business, renovations, and design work for Lamb & Co. The twin sisters, who are best known for co-hosting HGTV’s “Unsellable Houses,” are also multi-business entrepreneurs, and top-producing real estate agents with a passion for home design, renovation, and staging.

Over the last 12 months, W stock dropped by -76.03%. The one-year Wayfair Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.63. The average equity rating for W stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.06 billion, with 106.00 million shares outstanding and 72.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.39M shares, W stock reached a trading volume of 4955571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Wayfair Inc. [W]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $47.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Wayfair Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on W stock. On November 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for W shares from 80 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wayfair Inc. is set at 3.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for W stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33.

W Stock Performance Analysis:

Wayfair Inc. [W] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.31. With this latest performance, W shares gained by 5.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for W stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.30 for Wayfair Inc. [W]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.54, while it was recorded at 41.67 for the last single week of trading, and 51.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wayfair Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wayfair Inc. [W] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.60 and a Gross Margin at +28.41. Wayfair Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.96.

Wayfair Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Wayfair Inc. [W] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,637 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of W stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,065,511, which is approximately 1.378% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 8,882,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $345.62 million in W stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $259.78 million in W stock with ownership of nearly -0.064% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wayfair Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in Wayfair Inc. [NYSE:W] by around 8,009,062 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 10,312,592 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 75,139,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,461,572 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. W stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,472,913 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 1,125,415 shares during the same period.