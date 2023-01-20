MetLife Inc. [MET] moved down -1.04: Why It’s Important

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] closed the trading session at $69.43 on 01/19/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $69.12, while the highest price level was $69.99. The company report on January 13, 2023 that MetLife Pet Insurance Has a New Top Dog: Snoopy.

The beloved Peanuts canine is partnering with the company’s pet insurance business to help build a more confident future for pet parents.

As pet ownership levels in the United States continue to reach new heights, MetLife Pet Insurance announced today it will partner with one of the world’s most legendary pets, Snoopy, to build greater awareness of the critical importance of pet health insurance.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.06 percent and weekly performance of -2.99 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, MET reached to a volume of 3516454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MetLife Inc. [MET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $83.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $86 to $82. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. On June 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MET shares from 70 to 74.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 3.76.

MET stock trade performance evaluation

MetLife Inc. [MET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.99. With this latest performance, MET shares dropped by -2.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.42 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.47, while it was recorded at 70.89 for the last single week of trading, and 67.48 for the last 200 days.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MetLife Inc. [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.97. MetLife Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.84.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MetLife Inc. [MET] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 0.24%.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $39,660 million, or 75.50% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,370,137, which is approximately -1.233% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 55,816,110 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.88 billion in MET stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.87 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -11.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MetLife Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 537 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 29,216,967 shares. Additionally, 574 investors decreased positions by around 34,845,628 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 507,154,805 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 571,217,400 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,475,959 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 2,860,539 shares during the same period.