McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] Stock trading around $263.58 per share: What’s Next?

McDonald's Corporation [NYSE: MCD] slipped around -2.46 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $263.58 at the close of the session, down -0.92%. The company report on December 15, 2022 that McDonald's & U.S. Logistics Partners Tackle Supply Chain Emissions in New Enel Solar Energy Deal.

The Virtual Power Purchase Agreements for 189 MW from Enel’s Blue Jay Solar is expected to cover 100% of McDonald’s U.S. logistics supply chain’s electricity load with renewable electricity.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) and all five members of the restaurant chain’s North American Logistics Council (NALC) – Armada, Earp Distribution, Martin Brower, Mile Hi Foods and The Anderson-DuBose Company – have signed agreements with Enel North America1 to purchase renewable energy and the associated renewable energy certificates (RECs) from Enel Green Power’s Blue Jay solar project in Grimes County, Texas. This innovative aggregation of a major company purchasing power jointly with its logistics partners means the electricity load of McDonald’s USA’s entire logistics supply chain for all its U.S. restaurants is expected to be 100% supported by renewable energy.

McDonald’s Corporation stock is now 0.02% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MCD Stock saw the intraday high of $269.14 and lowest of $263.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 281.67, which means current price is +1.57% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, MCD reached a trading volume of 2844694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCD shares is $291.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for McDonald’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $275 to $295. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2022, representing the official price target for McDonald’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $290 to $295, while KeyBanc Capital Markets kept a Overweight rating on MCD stock. On October 28, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MCD shares from 242 to 250.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McDonald’s Corporation is set at 4.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCD in the course of the last twelve months was 112.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has MCD stock performed recently?

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.95. With this latest performance, MCD shares dropped by -0.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.69 for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 270.47, while it was recorded at 267.86 for the last single week of trading, and 256.02 for the last 200 days.

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.09 and a Gross Margin at +53.87. McDonald’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.49.

McDonald’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McDonald’s Corporation go to 6.71%.

Insider trade positions for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]

There are presently around $130,693 million, or 70.20% of MCD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,570,353, which is approximately 0.497% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 49,901,559 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.15 billion in MCD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.15 billion in MCD stock with ownership of nearly 1.065% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in McDonald’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,273 institutional holders increased their position in McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE:MCD] by around 16,282,951 shares. Additionally, 1,171 investors decreased positions by around 16,344,426 shares, while 400 investors held positions by with 463,209,883 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 495,837,260 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCD stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,411,710 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 1,776,736 shares during the same period.