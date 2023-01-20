Mastercard Incorporated [MA] Revenue clocked in at $21.64 billion, up 5.81% YTD: What’s Next?

Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE: MA] loss -0.27% on the last trading session, reaching $367.94 price per share at the time. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Mastercard and Citizens Financial Group Announce Exclusive Payments Partnership.

Mastercard and Citizens today announced an expanded partnership, making Mastercard the exclusive payments network across Citizens’ credit, debit and commercial portfolios, as well as services provider in the U.S. With shared values and vision, Citizens and Mastercard are united in the goal to provide access, inclusion and innovation to the communities they serve.

Mastercard Incorporated represents 965.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $357.80 billion with the latest information. MA stock price has been found in the range of $363.60 to $370.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, MA reached a trading volume of 3109294 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mastercard Incorporated [MA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MA shares is $404.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Mastercard Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Mastercard Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $440 to $375, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on MA stock. On August 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MA shares from 385 to 375.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mastercard Incorporated is set at 7.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for MA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 55.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for MA in the course of the last twelve months was 39.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for MA stock

Mastercard Incorporated [MA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.63. With this latest performance, MA shares gained by 6.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.81 for Mastercard Incorporated [MA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 350.51, while it was recorded at 373.44 for the last single week of trading, and 336.75 for the last 200 days.

Mastercard Incorporated [MA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mastercard Incorporated [MA] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.94. Mastercard Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 126.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.38.

Mastercard Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Mastercard Incorporated [MA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mastercard Incorporated go to 20.81%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mastercard Incorporated [MA]

There are presently around $265,458 million, or 78.50% of MA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 77,259,535, which is approximately 0.741% of the company’s market cap and around 10.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 63,969,799 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.54 billion in MA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.46 billion in MA stock with ownership of nearly 0.411% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mastercard Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,094 institutional holders increased their position in Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE:MA] by around 22,813,076 shares. Additionally, 1,240 investors decreased positions by around 25,489,584 shares, while 372 investors held positions by with 673,167,855 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 721,470,515 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MA stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,979,889 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 1,645,198 shares during the same period.