Market cap of Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B [WPCB] reaches 695.81M – now what?

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B [NYSE: WPCB] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.10%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, WPCB stock rose by 3.36%.

The market cap for the stock reached $695.81 million, with 68.59 million shares outstanding and 54.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 171.90K shares, WPCB stock reached a trading volume of 4882300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B [WPCB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

WPCB Stock Performance Analysis:

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B [WPCB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, WPCB shares gained by 0.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.72 for Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B [WPCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.06, while it was recorded at 10.14 for the last single week of trading, and 9.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.27.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B [WPCB] Insider Position Details

30 institutional holders increased their position in Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B [NYSE:WPCB] by around 8,610,592 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 2,983,338 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 41,328,343 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,922,273 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPCB stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,408,607 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,602,436 shares during the same period.