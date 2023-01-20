Market cap of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. [STBX] reaches 131.63M – now what?

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ: STBX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.98% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.67%. The company report on January 18, 2023 that Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2022 – Revenue Increases By 127.2% and Net Income Increases By 148.8%.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: STBX) (the “Company” or “Starbox Group”), a service provider of cash rebates, digital advertising, and payment solutions, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022.

Mr. Lee Choon Wooi, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Starbox Group, commented, “We are thrilled to deliver a commendable financial growth for the fiscal year 2022. We saw growth in all three business pillars within our ecosystem, namely our cash rebates, digital advertising, and payment solutions, during the fiscal year 2022. Our revenue grew by 127.2% in the fiscal year 2022 compared to the fiscal year 2021. This financial growth was coupled with the operational metrics improvement, including the increase in the number of merchants, members, and transactions on the GETBATS website and mobile app and the number of advertisers during fiscal year 2022.” ­.

The market cap for the stock reached $131.63 million, with 45.00 million shares outstanding and 16.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 177.94K shares, STBX stock reached a trading volume of 3571120 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. [STBX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for STBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 47.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

STBX Stock Performance Analysis:

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. [STBX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.67.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.51 for Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. [STBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.42, while it was recorded at 2.96 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. [STBX] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.58 and a Gross Margin at +98.11. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +45.72.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 308.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 61.29.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. [STBX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of STBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STBX stocks are: JANE STREET GROUP, LLC with ownership of 72,523, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 64.44% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 44,801 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in STBX stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $51000.0 in STBX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ:STBX] by around 140,545 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,545 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STBX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 140,545 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.