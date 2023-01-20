Market cap of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. [NRSN] reaches 24.51M – now what?

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ: NRSN] surged by $0.96 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.91 during the day while it closed the day at $2.22. The company report on January 19, 2023 that NeuroSense Therapeutics Reports Positive Final Results from Alzheimer’s Biomarker Study.

Elevated levels of novel biomarker TDP-43 in Alzheimer’s disease (AD) show the therapeutic potential of NeuroSense’s combination platform.

Phase 2 double-blind proof-of-concept clinical study expected to commence in H1 2023.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. stock has also gained 80.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NRSN stock has inclined by 35.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.62% and gained 81.97% year-on date.

The market cap for NRSN stock reached $24.51 million, with 11.59 million shares outstanding and 6.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.45K shares, NRSN reached a trading volume of 81571835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. [NRSN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. is set at 0.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

NRSN stock trade performance evaluation

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. [NRSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 80.49. With this latest performance, NRSN shares gained by 58.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.72 for NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. [NRSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5100, while it was recorded at 1.4700 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8100 for the last 200 days.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. [NRSN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.00 and a Current Ratio set at 11.00.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. [NRSN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.60% of NRSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRSN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 54,300, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 41.34% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD PERSONALIZED INDEXING MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 16,532 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37000.0 in NRSN stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $4000.0 in NRSN stock with ownership of nearly -86.394% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ:NRSN] by around 55,304 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 198,906 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 180,547 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,663 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRSN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,304 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 164,203 shares during the same period.