Market cap of Innovative Eyewear Inc. [LUCY] reaches 10.87M – now what?

Innovative Eyewear Inc. [NASDAQ: LUCY] surged by $0.18 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.10 during the day while it closed the day at $1.58. The company report on December 28, 2022 that Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Announces Multi-Year, Global Licensing Agreement with Authentic Brands Group for Eddie Bauer® Smart Eyewear.

“We are pleased to partner with Lucyd to expand Eddie Bauer’s eyewear offering,” said Henry Stupp, President, Lifestyle EMEA-India at Authentic. “Eddie Bauer is known for delivering innovation across all of its product categories. Through Lucyd’s Bluetooth technology, we reinforce the brand’s standards in this emerging category.”.

The market cap for LUCY stock reached $10.87 million, with 6.67 million shares outstanding and 2.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 587.41K shares, LUCY reached a trading volume of 4333988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Innovative Eyewear Inc. [LUCY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Innovative Eyewear Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUCY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

LUCY stock trade performance evaluation

Innovative Eyewear Inc. [LUCY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.91.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUCY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.30 for Innovative Eyewear Inc. [LUCY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1309, while it was recorded at 1.3540 for the last single week of trading.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. [LUCY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Innovative Eyewear Inc. [LUCY] shares currently have an operating margin of -464.05 and a Gross Margin at +21.47. Innovative Eyewear Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -469.76.

Innovative Eyewear Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. [LUCY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.90% of LUCY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUCY stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 149,528, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 67.40% of the total institutional ownership; WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC, holding 27,999 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44000.0 in LUCY stocks shares; and AYRTON CAPITAL LLC, currently with $31000.0 in LUCY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Innovative Eyewear Inc. [NASDAQ:LUCY] by around 208,505 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,505 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUCY stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 208,505 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.